CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead.

According to police reports the driver was traveling north on Bull Road. Witnesses say the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot, causing him to lose control.

The vehicle ended up on the driver’s side in a culvert near the entrance to the store. The driver was transported to an area hospital, but their condition is not known.

An autopsy for the passenger is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 a.m.