(WHTM) – West Manchester Township Fire Department has released a new service Thursday that gives York drivers real-time digital alerts when there is a fire apparatus nearby.

The service is called Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert and is used to protect first responders and will help enhance driver compliance with Move Over laws.

Drivers will receive a real-time alert when they approach active responders that are either en route or on-scene. The service creates a digital component that will be likely less missed than lights and sirens.

The Safety Cloud works by sending drivers nearby a digital alert that warns them of the responder’s presence. This new service reduces the chance of a collision by up to 90%.

Many drivers fail to follow Pennsylvania’s Move Over laws which require drivers to move over and slow down when they approach active emergency vehicles. The Safety Cloud service will give drivers up to 30 seconds of warning.

The alerts can be received by drivers using the Waze navigation app and Apple Maps by way of mobile devices or newer model vehicles dashboard.

Safety Cloud alerts are delivered to millions of vehicles through a partnership with Stellantis which is a global automaker.

HAAS Alert through Waze

HAAS Alert through Stellantis

Drivers of 2018 and newer models of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo vehicles will receive Safety Cloud alerts through the new EVAS (Emergency Vehicle Alert System) feature. This also includes vehicles that use FordSync, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

According to HAAS Alert, they are continuing to expand the service to other vehicles and services.

“We’re excited to add another level of protection for our firefighters in order to make sure they are able to do their jobs as safely as possible,” said Fire Chief Clifton Laughman. “This service connects and protects our crews in the field and the drivers around them by giving motorists extra time to see us, slow down, and move over safely. Waze and Apple Maps are free-to-use apps, so we encourage drivers to get advanced warnings of our presence when we’re actively responding. In alignment with our mission to protect lives and prevent fires, the implementation of Safety Cloud will help protect the lives of our firefighters and improve the safety of our roads.”

For more information on HAAS Alert, visit their website here.