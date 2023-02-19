YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vacant building fire that began in Red Lion on Lancaster Avenue quickly spread to two other buildings and completely consumed all three.

According to the York County PA Office of Emergency Management, high winds played a role in spreading what started as a vacant house fire to other industrial and residential buildings in the area. Fire crews have been placed around the borough to fight off the fire.

Oil was found to be in the building where the fire originated and the York County Hazmat Team responded to handle the situation, according to York County PA Office of Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. One firefighter was injured but refused treatment at the scene, says the York County PA Office of Emergency Management.

Residents in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place and if they have an emergency, they should call 911.