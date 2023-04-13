YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – SNAP emergency benefits ended over a month ago, causing over one million Pennsylvanian households to lose additional money every month to help pay for food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The York County Food Bank has been preparing for that change and says the need is there and will continue.

Zach Wolgemuth, Program Director for the York County Food Bank said, “I think we’re kind of only seeing the tip of the iceberg as we move forward so that is something we’re keeping an eye on.”

The York County Food Bank says that monetary donations are needed to help continue to feed families.

For more information or to donate visit the York County Food Bank’s website.