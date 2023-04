YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Food Bank is receiving 10,000 eggs from a donation by Hillandale Farms of Gettysburg.

Eggs are a good source of protein, containing numerous vitamins and minerals needed for healthy living.

The eggs will be given out to York County residents in need on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at the York County Food Bank.

To learn more about the York County Food Bank visit their website.