YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The fight against multiple sclerosis (MS) continues Friday with a yearly tradition.

Polo is on Saturday but for Friday night the 18th annual Denim and Diamonds at the Range End Golf Club in Dillsburg.

There are 24,000 of our friends, neighbors and loved ones in Pennsylvania living with multiple sclerosis.

Anne Mageras from the National MS Society had a couple of other staggering statistics.

“The average age of diagnosis is 28, so imagine being that young,” Mageras said.” “You are starting you’re starting your family, you’re starting your career and you have MS.”

The statistics also show that there is a gender problem with MS.

“Yes, 73% of those that have MS are women,” Mageras said.

As part of the event, there is a silent auction with proceeds going towards a good cause.

“The money goes to support MS research,” Mageras said. “The research program of the National MS Society seeks to stop, restore and end MS, and we provide funding for life-changing local services for those living with MS.”

The progress from the past years too has been great.

“In the last five years, we have made more progress in research than we have in our 75 years of existence,” Mageras said. “When I started in 1993 there was one disease-modifying therapy on the market. Now there are over 25, so we are getting there.”

If you can’t make either event, don’t worry you can still contribute by going to their website and making a donation.