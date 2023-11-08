(WHTM)– York County has a new commissioner, but Republicans have still retained control there.

Voters re-elected Republican Julie Wheeler, who is the commission chairperson. They also re-elected Democrat Doug Hoke. Republican Scott Burford won the election as York County’s newest commissioner.

“Well, I’m excited to begin governing,” Burford said. “And our top priority family, which is part of my message all throughout the campaign, was public safety.”

Burford defeated Fellow Republican Ron Smith in the Primary Election earlier this year.