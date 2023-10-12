YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It was a day out of the usual classroom but not away from learning for students in York County.

York County libraries held an annual “Youth Empowerment Summit.” A total of 141 local high school and home school students learned about topics not always taught in school, like personal finance.

Some of them are on a traditional college prep path.

“But we also have the opportunity to learn about apprenticeships,” director of youth services for York County Libraries Mindy McDonnell said. “We give them the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship. And I think it also sometimes does surprise teens that they actually have the opportunity to determine what their life is going to look like for themselves.’

Another session was called “Thinking about thinking – it’s more fun than you think