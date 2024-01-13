YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Hispanic Coalition celebrated Three Kings Day or Dia de los Reyes.

Also known as the Epiphany is celebrated by Roman Catholics on January 6th as the culmination of the 12 days of Christmas.

The coalition hosted the event at William Penn Senior High School.

Several organizations were there to showcase their resources for families in the county. Kids were given free toys thanks to donations from Toys for Tots.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Organizers say it’s a great way to celebrate their culture.

Madeline Torres Ocasio, chair of the York County Hispanic Coalition said, “We hold dear our traditions because we are in a different culture and we adapt to the new forms and the new culture but we would like our future generations to continue our traditions.”

The event has been going on for over 15 years.