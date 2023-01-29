DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27.

According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township of a report of an unconscious person. Because the primary ambulance service was out on another call, personnel from the Dover Township Fire Department responded.

When crews arrived, they located the person who was unconscious inside a closed garage.

After an investigation, crews realized the car the person was working on was still running. When crews metered the garage, they found that there were 1000 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the garage.

The structure was then vented. The individual was transported to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to cancer.gov, carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no color or odor. It is given off by burning fuel (as in exhaust from cars or household heaters) and tobacco products. Carbon monoxide prevents red blood cells from carrying enough oxygen for cells and tissues to live.