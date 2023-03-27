YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, an inmate was found unresponsive after returning from his work detail outside of the prison.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the York County Prison on March 27, for a report of what was suspected to be an overdose fatality, says the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, the 28-year-old man was found to be unresponsive and despite resuscitative efforts, he wasn’t able to be revived. The man was pronounced deceased on March 27 at 9:50 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for March 28 and the name of the man will be identified after additional family is notified, according to the coroner’s office.