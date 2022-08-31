YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Judicial Center is closed Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building’s cooling units, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

The situation was discovered early Wednesday morning. The York City Fire Department, York County Hazmat Team, and the building’s maintenance crew responded and are investigating, Czech said.

There is no danger to pedestrians and drivers outside the building, Czech noted.

The judicial center is located at 45 N. George Street in York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.