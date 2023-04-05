YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Southern Regional Police K9 assisted in recovering a large quantity of meth during a traffic stop in York County.

According to Southern Regional Police, on March 31 K9 Ransom indicated an odor of illegal narcotics from a vehicle.

The vehicle would be seized and a search warrant was granted to conduct a search.

While searching, police say they found 14 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found from inside the vehicle.