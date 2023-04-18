YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police have announced they arrested a man who allegedly had over 300 grams of drugs, a gun, and cash.

According to police, on Monday, April 17, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they deemed suspicious. Police say as the vehicle came to a stop, the front passenger fled on foot with officers chasing after the suspect.

Police then say the suspect ran through yards and over fences before being caught in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. York City Police state that during the chase, the suspect discarded a white bag, which officers were able to recover.

According to officials, the were large amounts of various drugs, including approximately:

130g of methamphetamine

120g of crack cocaine

28 g of marijuana

31 g of heroin

Drug packaging materials and a digital scale.

Police then say officers recovered a large amount of cash from the suspect’s pocket, as well as a loaded Glock 9mm handgun from the suspect’s waistband.

Officers say the suspect resisted arrest and attempted to escape custody, but was stopped shortly after fleeing, which is according to police.

Police identified the suspect as Stephon Brown, who police say has numerous outstanding felony gun charges, drug charges, and warrants and was one of the department’s most wanted.

Police say Brown was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, evading, escape, persons not to possess firearms, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Court documents show that Brown is incarcerated in the York County Prison and that bail has been denied