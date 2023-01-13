NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manchester, York County was arrested following a child pornography investigation.
According to Newberry Township police, 31-year-old Myles Howell was arrested after the police department’s criminal investigation unit executed a search warrant on Howell’s residence. The search warrant resulted in the finding of numerous images and videos allegedly containing child pornography.
Howell was charged with the following:
- Two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children – Photograph, Video, Etc. Sexual Acts
- Three counts of Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Pornography
All of the above charges are considered felonies. Howell was arraigned by Judge Scott Gross and his bail has been set at $15,000.