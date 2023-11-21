HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged with murder for the death of his neighbor in April 2023.

According to court documents filed by Northern York Regional Police, on the morning of April 30, police responded to the 6400 block of Pigeon Hill Road for a report of a cardiac arrest.

Police found Zachary Neiman providing chest compressions on his neighbor Michael Byers, who was found outside and “cold to the touch.”

Neiman told police he and Byers had a campfire the night before and that he went to bed while Byers was still outside.

Police interviewed neighbors who said they heard yelling overnight coming from the campfire and that Neiman said “I just beat the s—- out of Mike.” Neiman later told police he and Byers had been drinking and they got into an altercation that he could not fully remember.

An autopsy found Byers suffered from blunt force injuries by ethanol intoxication and that he had several injuries including abrasions and lacerations.

Nieman was charged with one count of murder in the third degree and felony first degree involuntary manslaughter. He is being held in the York County Prison without bail with a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 4.