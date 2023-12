(WHTM) – The man accused of killing his father on July 22, 2019, has now been convicted, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Wyatt Nathaniel Dettinger, 25, of Wellsville has been convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence.

The DA’s office says Dettinger fatally shot his 48-year-old father in their Warrington Township home.

The York DA states that Dettinger is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2024.