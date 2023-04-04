YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man convicted last year of sexually assaulting multiple children was sentenced to a maximum of 133.2 years in state prison.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Brody Kline was sentenced to 799 months (66.6 years) – 1598 months (133.2 years) and determined Kline to be a sexually violent predator by Judge Ness on Tuesday.

In November 2022 the district attorney’s office said Kline was convicted of 25 sexual-related charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – less than 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and numerous other felonies and misdemeanors.

The district attorney’s office said Kline’s victims were under the age of 16.

The case was investigated by the Northern York County Regional Police Department.