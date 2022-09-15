YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of N. Sherman Street on Aug. 17 when he was reportedly struck head-on by another vehicle that had crossed into his lane.

The coroner’s office was dispatched to WellSpan York Hospital on Sept. 11, where Sipes was pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of Sipes’ death are both pending records review, according to the coroner’s office.