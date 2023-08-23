YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A worker was killed Monday while on a job site in York County when they struck an active electrical line, the coroner’s office said in a report.

It was at 12:18 p.m. when the coroner was dispatched to a worksite along the 12000 block Mt Olivet Road in North Hopewell Township. It was reported that a man died after they struck a high-voltage electrical line.

The coroner’s report states that Marty Mundis, 49, of York Township, was in a mechanical lift when he accidentally hit the electric line.

Mundis was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states, and his cause of death was from electrical and thermal injuries.

Mundis was self-employed, the coroner said, and OSHA along with Met-Ed assisted while at the scene. It is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.