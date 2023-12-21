YOE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A 62-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash happened in Yoe Borough, York County earlier this week.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 62-year-old James Nolder was driving southbound on Main Street in the borough, when he attempted to pass a mail truck and struck a utility pole just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19.

According to the coroner’s office, he was found at the scene of the crash with life-threatening injuries and taken to Wellspan York Hospital, where he died shortly before 4 p.m.

Nolder was the only person in the vehicle, and he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner’s office.