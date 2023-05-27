YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing sexual assault charges following a search for a missing New York teenager.

On Thursday, Erie County Sheriff’s Office in New York began the search for a missing teen from Grand Island, New York.

Investigators believed she was lured away from her home after an online conversation with a man who identified himself as “Dale” from Pennsylvania.

State Police in York County say the teen was found the same day she was reported missing at the home of 24-year-old Dale Kumler of Glen Rock.

Authorities say Kumler admitted to having sexual relations with the teen and was taken into custody.

Kumler is facing several charges including statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was denied bail and taken to the York County Prison.