YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was found guilty of sex crimes involving a child in York County, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

David Kondrad, 47, of York Haven, was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, the DA’s Office posted on Facebook.

“Great work by the Newberry Township Police Department and Deputy Prosecutor Elaine Preli,” the Da’s Office posted.

Sentencing for Kondrad is scheduled for April 11 at 9 a.m.