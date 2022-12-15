YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County has been found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges on Wednesday, Dec. 14

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office 41-year-old Basil Lamarr Duncan of Manchester was convicted yesterday afternoon following a three-day trial. A York County jury found Duncan guilty of the following charges:

Rape Forcible Compulsion

Statutory Sexual Assault – 11 yrs older

Criminal Attempt to Statutory Sexual Assault

Two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Sexual Assault

Four counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault

Two counts of Corruption of Minors

Two counts of Indecent Assault

Judge Prendergast remanded Duncan to York County Prison to await sentencing on March 23, 2023.

“Outcomes such as this are only possible through hard work and dedication,” said the York County District Attorney’s office. “Thank you to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman, VW Coordinator Kiana Jackson-Brown and all others who assisted in this successful investigation/prosecution. “