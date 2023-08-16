YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man who was convicted of multiple child sex crimes back in March has been sentenced to state prison.

According to The York County District Attorney’s Office, Jeronimo Sanchez-Yanez was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to 25 to 50 years in state prison plus a consecutive three years probation.

In addition to the sentence, Sanchez-Yanez must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The office states that Sanchez-Yanez was previously convicted of Rape of a Child, Rape Forcible Compulsion, Sexual Assault: 11 yrs older, Indecent Assault, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – less than 13.

The charges were brought against Sanchez-Yanez in 2017.