EAST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new rage room will soon be breaking open its doors later this month in York County.

The Rage Room – York will soon be making its official debut in an approximately 3,000-square-foot space, located at 2300 Industrial Highway in suites A and B. According to a recent news release, the owners of the new establishment are York residents Phyl and Sean Campbell.

“We’re excited to offer the community new forms of art, entertainment, therapy, and healthy fun,” the owner said in a release. “We’ve been a mobile entertainment service all summer, and will continue to offer mobile services, but with the colder weather months, it will be nice to offer Raging in a venue that is not affected by the weather.”

The new rage room facility is equipped with two rage rooms that are going to be capable of accommodating up to 50 guests at a time and “solo-smashers” as well. According to the owners, their new rage room will also offer a Painted Rage space for splatter painting, a Tinker Space which is a toddler rage room, and a community art space.

For more information on the in-store activities and their rates to rage, you can click here.

The Rage Room – York will have its official grand opening at noon on Tuesday, October 31 and their hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 9 a.m. to 9p.m.

A variety of donations at The Rage Room – York are accepted, which includes furniture, dishes, decorations, supplies, electronics, clothing, toys, and fabrics.

For more information about The Rage Room – York, you can visit their website or call Sean Campbell at (717)-850-8699.

