YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– This meeting was about two things, ensuring the community is safe and prepared for any potential disasters, and this was the first step towards that.

“This mitigation planning process not only is required but it’s super important for us to identify hazards that we would like to focus on mitigating in the next five years so to get the public’s comment and perception on that it’s really important because, in the end, it benefits them,” Director of Emergency Management Cody Santiago said.

The York County Planning Commission met with community members Friday to update the current hazmat plan created in 2018.

“Planning process really allows for the public to let us know what they think our biggest hazards are and their severity as well as what next steps we can take for hazard mitigation so that we can reduce the impacts of future disasters in your county,” Santiago said.

In 2018 the hazmat plan focused on issues like repairing outdated bridges, improving drainage in flood-prone areas, and improving emergency responders’ reaction times. So, what’s next?

“Identifying mitigation actions to address those hazards that are an important part of the plan that’s pretty much the main part of the plan is what can we do in the future to lessen or reduce these hazards from impacting people’s lives infrastructure the environment and things like that,” Senior Planning for the York County Planning Commission Roy Livergood said.

Issues like flooding, technological hazards, transportation upgrades, and substance abuse are up next for the planning commission to change.

“This is important to affect people’s lives, the likelihood, and their homes. it’s an important issue it can’t be ignored whenever you have repetitive flooding it’s affecting somebody you need to do what we can to address those issues,” Livergood said.