YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant.

Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units.

Grant winners will be decided by department size and the votes that are received. If you are interested in voting, you can vote here.

The voting is open from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, the police department says, and you can vote once per day.