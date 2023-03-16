PENN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Township Police out of York County are providing a limited number of free steering locks to residents of Penn Township who own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle.

According to police, for those who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai, the vehicle may be at risk of being stolen. Any Hyundai or Kia vehicle that operates with a metal or steel key is impacted by a system flaw that thieves are targeting.

Police also state that any Kia or Hyundai that is a push to start is not impacted.

Penn Township residents who qualify for the steering wheel lock must have proof of the following:

A 2011-2021 Hyundai or Kia vehicle

A steel key ignition, as push-to-start vehicles are not impacted

Proof of Penn Township, York County residency.

Starting on Friday, March 17 Penn Township residents with an impacted vehicle can pick up a steering wheel lock by visiting the police department which will be given to qualified residents on a first come, first serve basis.

Hyundai and Kia are now providing a free-of-charge software update to owners of affected models. Owers should call Hyundai, Kia, or their local dealership regarding this free update.

Affected vehicles include 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantras, 2015-2019 Hyundai Sonatas, and 2020-2021 Hyundai Venues. Hyundai and Kia have partnered with local law enforcement to provide free steering wheel locks to consumers with affected vehicles. Consumers should contact their local law enforcement agency to inquire if they are eligible for a free steering wheel lock.