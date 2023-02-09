LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams.

The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person or to return a call to another number.

The scammer(s) have been identifying as a police officer during the spoofed calls.

The LWTPD wants to remind everyone to not disclose information over the phone, and if you have any questions contact the police department at 717-244-8055 or York County’s non-emergency line at 717-854-5571.