YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned.

According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.

In most cases the owner of the card has no idea the account has been emptied until they attempt to use it again and the card gets denied, police noted.

Police say there have been several incidents in the York County Regional jurisdiction where cloned EBT cards have been used.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police.