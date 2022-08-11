YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County residents can breathe a little easier the next time a disaster happens as the county is working to make sure everyone is prepared.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management is doing what’s called a “stakeholder preparedness review.” It includes people from the police, fire departments, and hospitals, and the idea is to make sure everyone is ready for the worst-case scenario — from a 50-car pileup on I-83 to an active shooter or a natural disaster.

“You want to have properly trained for that ahead of time,” said Ted Czech, York County Office of Emergency Management spokesman. “You want to have everything in place so that in the unfortunate event that something like that happens, you’re as ready for it as you possibly can be.”

Czech says the county is trying to identify gaps in disaster readiness.