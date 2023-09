YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A crash in York County has a road closed on Thursday afternoon.

According to 511pa, there is a closure on PA Route 124 between Freysville Road and Witmer Road in Windsor Township because of a crash investigation.

Details of the crash are currently limited, but the York County Regional Police Department are the ones who are handling the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stick with abc27 news we will update this story as more details are released to us.