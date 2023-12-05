YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A road in York County is closed after a Tuesday evening crash involving a utility pole.
A multi-vehicle accident happened on East Prospect Road and Mountain Road in Windsor Township at about 5:17 p.m., York County Regional Police stated in a news release.
East Prospect Road is currently closed as crews are performing utility work. A spokesperson for Penelec did not specify how many people are experiencing outages but said that restoration is expected by 10:30 p.m.
Police did not say if there were any injuries, and the number of vehicles involved in the crash is unclear.
