YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A road in York County is closed after a Tuesday evening crash involving a utility pole.

A multi-vehicle accident happened on East Prospect Road and Mountain Road in Windsor Township at about 5:17 p.m., York County Regional Police stated in a news release.

East Prospect Road is currently closed as crews are performing utility work. A spokesperson for Penelec did not specify how many people are experiencing outages but said that restoration is expected by 10:30 p.m.

Police did not say if there were any injuries, and the number of vehicles involved in the crash is unclear.