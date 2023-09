YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Goddard School of York is celebrating a milestone.

It held its 10th-anniversary celebration on Saturday with current and former students and their families.

The school teaches kids from six weeks old to six years old.

“Children learn best when they’re having fun and so learning through play is our philosophy,” Owner Leena Patel said.

The event included food trucks, a petting zoo, and arts and crafts