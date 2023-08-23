YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In York County, Holy Trinity Catholic School welcomed students back on Wednesday morning.

The school surprised students with a balloon arch and a photographer as they made their made their way back into the building.

Also in attendance was Benny the therapy K9 with his handler.

Nicoler Pasch, who is the development and marketing director for the district, said she is excited for a brand new year, with a brand new principal and a brand new ‘stream’ lab.

“(There are) new things going on with a lot of new faces everybody is very excited, I talked to a couple of kids yesterday, and a couple are already in the building this morning looking sharp!” Pasch said.