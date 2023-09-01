SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to increase transparency and responsiveness to state government, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced Friday morning that she will be offering new mobile office hours this fall.

“In my ongoing commitment to make state government more efficient and responsive to the needs of all residents of the 28th Senatorial District, this mobile office will provide our neighbors with resources and assistance from the Senate of Pennsylvania,” Phillips-Hill said.

Once per month for the remainder of the year, the senator’s staff will be available at the York Area United Fire and Rescue Station, located in Springettsbury Township to answer questions about state issues, including pending legislation, PennDOT, birth and death certificates, Property Tax Rent Rebates, unclaimed property, and more.

Appointments will not be required but are encouraged to ensure that proper staffing is available. Constituents interested in attending can contact Sen. Phillips-Hill’s District Office at 717-741-4648 or email senatorkristin@pasen.gov.

The scheduled dates and times for the office hours will be:

September 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fire station is located at 50 Commons Drive, York, Pennsylvania. The senator’s office says the mobile office use will not incur extra costs for taxpayers and Phillips-Hill’s Jacobus office, located at 6872 Susquehanna Trail South, will continue to run normal office hours.