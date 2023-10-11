YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County have taken to social media in hopes of having gas station robbery suspects identified.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, the Sheetz at 215 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township was robbed around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The one suspect gave the cashier a large bill and asked for change back in multiple different ways, which confused the employee. As the cash register was open, he reached over the counter and grabbed the money out of it, police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

A second man’s actions were described as a lookout while the other suspect took the money from the cash register, police say. The duo was last seen walking south on Toronita Street.

There were no weapons used in the robbery and no one was reportedly hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717)-467-8355.