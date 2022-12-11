HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Haines Shoe House, located in Hellam Township, has officially been approved for a Pennsylvania Historical Marker.

According to a Facebook post from The Haines Shoe House, they were part of 36 applicants who were chosen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The commission marks Historically Significant sites throughout the state.

One of the familiar blue signs that the commission uses will be located along Shoe House Road in front of the Haines Shoe House.

The Shoe House was built in 1948 along the iconic Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first improved road for automobiles from New York City to San Francisco. The building is an example of

programmatic architecture” and was designed by York architect Frederick Rempp.

The shoe-shaped structure was built by self-made millionaire Mahlon N. Haines, the “Shoe Wizard,” to advertise his shoe business in York.

The Shoe is currently owned by Naomi and Waylon Brown. They gave the Shoe a facelift before opening it up for vacation rentals.