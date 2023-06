YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, a fire occurred this morning on the 4000 block of Dairy Road in North Hopewell Township.

According to the fire company, no one was home and there were no injuries.

The North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company also states that the fire started due to an electrical issue in the laundry room.