LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore School District sent a letter out on Friday, March 10 to parents regarding an incident where a student collapsed and needed two doses of Narcan to become responsive.

According to the letter written by Superintendent Todd Stoltz, a student of the Red Land High School collapsed in the cafeteria. The letter went on to say after the second dose of Narcan, the student became responsive.

Stoltz also stated that recently, the district has seen a significant increase in students vaping and using other substances. Stoltz says that students are regularly sharing their vaping devices and using them to vape THC and other illegal drugs. On occasion, the substances have been laced with potentially deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, the letter further states.

Stoltz states that the district shares this information in the hope that parents will talk to their children about the dangers of sharing electronic smoking devices and more specifically about fentanyl. Links to help families talk to their children regarding these topics were provided by the superintendent and can be seen by clicking here.

You can read the full letter below: