NEW PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — Maple Lawn Farms is celebrating its sunflowers’ peak bloom this weekend during its sixth annual sunflower festival.

Across the equivalent of about 10 football fields, Maple Lawn Farms has planted 51 sunflower varieties ranging from dark red to lemon yellow in color, according to a release from the farm. The farmers planted 200,000 seeds, and many varieties produce more than one flower per seed, so there should be thousands of flowers to enjoy.

In “the Land of the Giants,” farmers planted sunflowers that can grow up to 12 feet tall with heads up to 2 feet in diameter, and guests can explore pathways among the towering plants.

“It’s just so fun to watch guests discover new, different varieties, shapes and colors,” Jenny Clendenen, Maple Lawn Farms event manager, said in the release.

With props like an 8-foot-wide sunflower, the festival offers plenty of chances to take photos while wandering among the flowers.

There will also be live music, food including Maple Lawn Farm Market bakery treats, wine, beer, and fresh-squeezed lemonade at the sunflower festival, plus yard games and a free wagon ride to the sunflower patch, the release explains. Guests also get to select a sunflower to clip and take home, and they can opt to purchase more picked flowers, as well.

The festival runs Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21. Tickets are limited to 120 guests per half hour and must be purchased in advance.