YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center.

State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.

“That leads to kids experiencing a nurturing and caring and constructive atmosphere that really helps them develop and get a strong foundational start for their academic careers.” State Director Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Bruce Clash said.

In Pennsylvania, nearly 70% of eligible kids do not have pre-k. In York County, that number jumps to 80%.