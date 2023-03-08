YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York announced on Wednesday, March 8 that they will officially break ground on a pedestrian and bicycle safety improvement project, starting next week.

According to the City of York, the safety improvement project is set to break ground on Monday, March 13, and will continue through the summer. The improvement project is taking place on North George Street, and will consist of:

Widening the sidewalk on the Codorus Creek Bridge

Resurfacing from North Street to Dewey Avenue (.741 miles)

The total project cost is $2.4 million and is being funded through the York Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), using funds from the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administrative Funds, according to the City of York.

York-based Kinsley Construction was awarded the project and the anticipated completion date for the project is September 2023.