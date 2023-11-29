YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is taking a York County trucking company to court over a discrimination complaint.

The commission says Chase Logistics in Hallam and its owner, Chase Eckert harassed an employee about their ancestry and fired that employee after they complained about harassment. That happened in 2019.

In 2022, the commission fined Chase $20,000 but says the company has not paid and has made no effort to comply with orders to prevent future harassment.

The commission is now asking the Commonwealth Court to enforce the penalties.

abc27 News reached out to Chase Logistics for a request for comment but has yet to hear back.