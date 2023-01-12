YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority (YCSWA) announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it had destroyed over 2.6 tons of unused and expired medication collected over the year 2022.
There are 20 York County police department locations that have partnered with YCSWA to host mediation return boxes in their police department lobbies. These boxes allow residents a secure disposal option for unwanted medication at no cost to them.
These boxes work like a mailbox. according to YCSWA. Once the medication is deposited it cannot be taken back out and is stored in a locked compartment to which only law enforcement has access. Then, the medication is delivered to the waste-to-energy facility for safe and complete destruction.
Law enforcement also maintains the box and secures medications that are received until they can be destroyed.
Using waste-to-energy technology to destroy medications and illegal drugs keeps them out of landfills and wastewater treatment systems. We have long advised residents to make medications unrecognizable and unpalatable and place them out with their regular garbage for delivery to our facility,” YCSWA Executive Director Dave Vollero said. “For those residents not comfortable with placing medication out at the curb, the Medication Return Box Program offers a convenient and secure option that achieves the same results: safe management, complete destruction, and production of alternative energy.”
Below is a list of York County locations where the medication return boxes are located:
- Carroll Township Police Department
- City of York Police Department
- Fairview Township Police Department
- Hanover Borough Police Department
- Hellam Township Police Department
- Lower Windsor Township Police Department
- Newberry Township Police Department
- North Hopewell Township Police Department
- Northeastern Regional Police Department
- Northern York County Regional Police Department
- Northern York County Regional Police Department Substation
- Penn Township Police Department
- Southern Regional Police Department
- Spring Garden Township Police Department
- Springettsbury Township Police Department
- West Manchester Township Police Department
- West Manheim Township Municipal Office
- West York Borough Police Department
- Windsor Township Building,
- York Area Police Department