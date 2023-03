YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York County held a naturalization ceremony this morning which welcomed 25 new citizens.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is such a great accomplishment for me and for our kids, and I finally get to accomplish something that I’ve been working so hard for, for probably 20 years now,” said Candace Rodriguez, who moved to the United States from the Philippines.

The new citizens came from 11 different countries including Russia and Spain.