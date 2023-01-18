YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children years after the death of her son.

According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Leah Mullinix entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on the charge after the death of her two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.

In the original criminal complaint, police alleged Mullinix failed to provide proper medical care for her child.

Mullinix is scheduled for sentencing on April 20 before Judge Amber Kraft.

In December 2022, Tyree Bowie was found not guilty of homicide and child endangerment in connection to Dante’s death and was released from the York County Prison. At the time, police said Bowie was the only person watching Dante when the boy stopped breathing.

Dante later died at the hospital and his death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found he died from a traumatic brain injury accompanied by strangulation and suffocation.