YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old woman from York was sentenced Monday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Nicole Botterbusch was stopped in a vehicle in York County on July 2, 2020, with her codefendant Jeremy Michael Kohler and over 400 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Botterbusch and Kohler previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, the attorney’s office said.

Botterbusch was sentenced to 60 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, and Kohler was previously sentenced to 130 months in prison for the same crime, according to the attorney’s office.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case