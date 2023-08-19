YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A dozen new murals that were painted by local, regional, and nationally-known artists were unveiled in York today.

This was at the Royal Square Arts District. There was music, food, games, and of course, a lot of art, something the community says it always needs more of.

Jolene Tolbert, Parliament Arts Organization Board President said, “As we’ve been putting up the murals, the community around us has been stopping by and just telling us how much it feels like somebody’s really trying to brighten up this area of town, it makes them feel like they wanna come out and spend time together so I think this is a really good thing for the community.”

The event kicked off York Arts Week and York Fest.